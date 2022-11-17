This photo was taken circa 1910 and is of the Bud Murray home from Bushnell. The photo is courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter Sun Times publishes a photo from Sumter County history each week. The photos are courtesy of organizations such as Florida Memory, the Sumter County Historical Society, the Wildwood Area Historic Society and other organizations and groups, as well as individuals who submit bits of history. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.
