Dade Battlefield Historic State Park has drawn visitors for decades. These images show people visiting the park between 1960 and 1976. For more on the park’s history, see this week’s story on the Dade battle reenactment that was held last weekend. The photos are courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays, and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.
