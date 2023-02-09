This has been a remarkably busy harvest time at the UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Master Gardener Volunteer Youth Garden, which is found at the Sumter County Youth Center on C.R. 48 in Bushnell. Over the holidays, the Busy Bugs (the UF/IFAS Junior Master Gardeners group) donated 750 heads of lettuce to a Bushnell food bank. The group grew all the lettuce themselves, along with some heads to take home.
“They worked this garden so they could all benefit from their harvest, but also share this abundant harvest,” said Donna Lester.
“They all took care in picking and carefully packaging the lettuce individually, to get it ready for transport to the food bank. This is a wonderful lesson for children to learn,” Lester said, noting the many steps that it takes to grow a crop, package the harvest and prepare it for transport to its destination.
“They are continuing this ‘gift of giving’ as they produce more food each growing season.”
The youth garden was a collaboration of the Sumter County Youth Center and UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County that began years ago. The club was created to provide after-school educational programming for the children attending. The group included more than 20 children gardening, on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week, during the school year.
“The Master Gardener Volunteers that donate their time at the youth garden are extremely devoted to teaching the younger generation where food comes from. They learn food is not grown at the local grocery store, but it takes a lot of care, hard-work, dedication and perseverance to produce food from seed to harvest that eventually ends up on their plates to eat.
“Several generations of youth and adults have worked this garden over the years,” and the lessons shared with youth, by the volunteers, will last a lifetime, Lester said.
The effort is led by UF/IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers Wendel Martinkovic and Jim Warrelmann.
Along with their lessons in plants, growing and harvesting, the children also learn about wildlife and the importance of pollinators such as bees and butterflies. They learn about bugs and the beauty of the flowers they grow, how to build structures to support plants and how to grow, not only in the ground, but in raised beds and various containers, Lester said.
“This educational program is priceless for the smiles it brings to youth and to our many devoted volunteers. One of my experiences, some time back, was with a young boy who had never caught a butterfly nor had ever saw one up close.
“He decided to catch one in his hands and he was fascinated, as he observed its beautiful details and then he gently released it. Next, he went to work picking flowers and stuffing every pocket he had on his clothing to bring those flowers home to his mother and grandmother. His smile lit up the sky even more that day and the joy in that child’s heart was priceless,” Lester said.
“The youth garden shares lifelong, sustainable lessons and precious memories of everyone’s love for gardening. What a powerful message this is to instill in our younger generations.”