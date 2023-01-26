The Lake Pan Wrestling Club will hold their first youth wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The public is invited to come – as event spectators and to see what’s happening with the youth in the community. The tournament will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is a fundraiser for the youth club – a non-profit, anti-bully anti-drug wrestling club.
The event will be held at the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist church – 589 C.R. 470. Food will also be available and those proceeds will go to the church Monday night dinner church program. Dinner church provides free eat-in meals for any resident of the community.
The ages of those competing will range from young children through high school age. No admission, but donations will be greatly appreciated.
The members have been working hard toward their goals since September and the club has an estimated 55 members. They are currently working to raise at least $500 for mats and other incidentals.
Following the tournament, DJ K Nilly Neal will be on, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, call 352-793-3438.