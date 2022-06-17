Our May Volunteers of the Month cherish their parent/child time together as it is meaningful work for each of them. Nikki Zmudzinski-Hume partners with her young son, Mason, to help enrich the lives of the dogs at YOUR Humane Society SPCA. We recognize them as our May Volunteers of the Month for the time, energy and compassion given to our dogs as they await their fur-ever homes.
Nikki fondly recounts the story of how they acquired their furry family members “When Mason and I lived in Michigan, there were always at least three or four dogs in our lives at one time. My first dog “as an adult” was a big yellow Lab named Henry. Henry loved my son Mason before he was born and would literally sleep next to the crib before it even had a baby in it. We lost our sweet Henry unexpectedly, about a year before we left Michigan. One day my husband suggested we go to the local humane society and just look.”
The family asked the shelter to “meet and greet” two dogs who caught their attention. The first was a scruffy blonde dog and Nikki knew immediately that her spunky and energetic attitude was for her. The other dog they asked to see was a small black and white dog who was found as a stray, heartworm positive and pregnant! Nikki was concerned about adopting the pregnant dog because of unknown history, so imagine her surprise when her husband said, “we’ll take them both.”
So, off they went! She adds “The blonde who became our Trixie Marie, continued to be her spunky self on the way home. The black and white dog who is now our Penelope Rose LaRue (LaRue is French for “the street”) had doggie morning sickness in the car on the way home. Once they were home and I let them out of their crates, Penelope ran up and jumped on my lap, tail a wagging ...and she has been my best friend ever since.”
Nikki added that she likes to tell this story because if you would have told her that the scared little pregnant dog in the corner, who she was afraid to touch, would be the most loving, loyal companion she ever had, she would have told you that you were crazy.
And she adds that Penelope is wonderful with Mason; so, she learned a very valuable lesson that day.
“Prior to our current dogs, I had never adopted from a shelter. My opinion has forever changed because of this wonderful experience which led us to want to help more dogs reach a wonderful new life.”
Nikki points out that she works full time and “I’m constantly overwhelmed with meetings, appointments and responsibilities of daily life. Even on days I’m tired and want to stay home, I meet my promise to help the animals because those dogs are counting on us. And, I never regret it. My time never feels ‘like a job’ because the dogs are so excited to see us and the other volunteers! The staff and other volunteers are amazing. Everyone is there because they want to be and because they care about the animals.”
Nikki reflects on a favorite memory while volunteering with Mason at YOUR Humane Society SPCA and it was with a dog named Dixie.
“Dixie loved attention, but we quickly discovered she loved Coca-Cola even more. Mason’s favorite story to tell is how whenever he had a Coca-Cola, Dixie became his shadow, whether she was following him or deciding to sit on top of him in a chair, she was there.”
She points out how the quality time together is re-energizing. “Mason and I are dog walkers every Sunday afternoon. We get away from the screens, TV, video games and take the dogs out on walks or in the play yards. It is a wonderful way to give back while having a wonderful time with Mason and the other volunteers who work so hard to help every dog have a wonderful new beginning.”
If you would like to join our volunteer team and enjoy the personal satisfaction from helping change the life of an animal the way Nikki and Mason do, please call YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, at 352-793-9117 or complete your volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer. There are many ways to help, such as fostering a pet, offering dog walking, basic obedience, socializing and grooming pets, helping Admin. in the office, fundraising at our tabling events, basic maintenance tasks on our campus, and more. Reach out and let us know YOUR talents! We have reached 40 years in 2022 and it is largely in part because of caring volunteers like Nikki and Mason!