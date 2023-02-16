The Florida Teaching Zoo (FITZ) class orientation for their next zoo management class is slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 10.
According to coordinators, the Covid crisis left zoos in major turmoil, including the FITZ.
The zoo is making an early announcement for this year’s class, in an effort to provided potential students time to prepare.
The Florida International Teaching Zoo is located at 7725 C.R. 48 West, between Bushnell and Floral City. The zoo management program is 25-years strong and teaches the next generation of zoo animal caregivers.
The one-year program consists of Sunday evening lectures, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the zoo. The lectures are presented by the zoo representatives and topics include husbandry, taxonomy, veterinary medicine, nutrition, zoo design and one of the most intensive public management trainings in all zoo school programs, according to FITZ coordinators.
Two days of zoo lab per week are required by students, where they will care for species including jaguars, spotted hyenas, African patas monkeys, the free flight aviary birds, tortoises, rare Ne’Ne’ geese and a plethora of other animals.
The program cost is $1,000 per four-month term or monthly payments of $350.
Class size is limited to 10 people.
Visit the Face Book page or email at www.thezooschool.com