The Florida International Teaching Zoo (FITZ) is open to the public on the first and third Saturdays of each month – guided tours begin at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The zoo has a nearly 8,000-square foot free flight bird aviary with Mandarin flying ducks, teal ducks, Hawaiin Ne’Ne Geese, African Turcados and more.
There are silver-throated hornbills, quail, parrots, albino peacocks.
The zoo also has giant tortoises, oryx antelope,Tamarin monkeys, heritage Barbados sheep, black jaguars and spotted hyenas.
According to the zoo coordinators, FITZ has the largest breeding group of African patas monkeys in North America, with second generation kids.
They also claim to be the only American zoo with the “Laughing Hyena Encounter.”
The hyena encounter is an additional $50 fee and the funds help Kenya’s Mounted Elephant Anti-poaching Rangers.
Zoo admission is $10 for children aged five to 11 years and $12 for adults, age 11 and up. The admission can be a tax deductible donation and must be paid by cash or check only. For tour reservations, call 1-866-937-1115.
Find them on Facebook at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL TEACHING ZOO www.flzooschool.com.
The zoo is located at 7725 C.R. 48 West, Bushnell (seven miles west of Interstate 75 and eight miles east of Floral City.
FITZ is a federal, 501-C-3 Not-for-profit. Staff members include professional members of the Zoological Assocation of America.