Frank Caltagirone, a sports book employee at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., counts money from his drawer Monday, Feb. 6. On Feb. 7, the gambling industry’s national trade group, the American Gaming Association, predicted that over 50 million American adults will bet a total of $16 billion on this year’s Super Bowl, including legal bets with sports books, illegal ones with bookies, and casual bets among friends or relatives.