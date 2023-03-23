A bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Va., Nov. 20, 2022. The Supreme Court is hearing a dispute, Wednesday, March 22, between Jack Daniel’s and the manufacturer of the squeaking dog toy that parodies the liquor’s bottle and label. The question for the court has to do with whether the toy makers infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademarks. Arizona-based VIP Products produces the Bad Spaniels toy. While the original bottle has the words “Old No. 7 brand” and “Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey,” the parody proclaims: “The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet.”