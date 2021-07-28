The timeless classical ballet “Swan Lake” will be performed by Russian Ballet Orlando July 30 at the Mount Dora Community Building Theater.
The ballet will be presented as part of Russian Ballet’s Historic Theater Tour, underwritten in part by United Arts of Central Florida.
“I am thrilled to offer Russian Ballet’s Swan Lake,” says Katerina Fedotova, artistic director. “What makes our show unique is the opportunity for pre-professional students to take the stage with professional dancers. It is not only an educational experience for the dancers, but a thrilling performance for audiences of all ages.”
The ballet tells a timeless love story that mixes magic, tragedy and romance into four acts. It features Prince Siegfried and a lovely swan princess named Odette. Under the spell of a sorcerer, Odette spends her days as a swan swimming on a lake of tears and her nights in her beautiful human form. Discover how the spell gets broken and how Prince Siegfried falls in love with Odette, betrays her trust but still triumphs over evil and saves their love.
Swan Lake was composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1875–1876. The scenario, initially in two acts, was fashioned from Russian and German folk tales and tells the story of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse. The choreographer of the original production was Julius Reisinger. The ballet was premiered by the Bolshoi Ballet on March 4, 1877, at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.
Purchase tickets at www.russianballetorlando.org/events or call 407-896-0309.