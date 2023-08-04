Highlands County has a Special Weapons and Tactics Team, started in 1987 in this county. There are 18 SWAT members currentl on the team. that do operators, snpeers and medics. Two from Highlands Fire Rescue are on the SWAT team.
Captain Kenny Johnson, 31 years in law enforcement
Detective Dusty Campbell, 12 years in law enforcement, now SWAT Element Leader
Lt. Mike Brod, 28 years in law enforcement,
Detective Brittany Whittington, 7 years in law enforcement, crime specialist unit.
Sgt. Maylin Hernandez, 7 years in law enforcement, road patrol
Johnson, "We are a unit that when all else fails, SWAT is there to restore order. We serve all high risk search warrants. SWAT team gets iniduald o do search warrant. There are specific situations such as hostage, barricade,
Mike "When things go above tactics and equipment to restore peace and order, we step in."
Fire rescue when through same training. They carry firearms. They are full time paramedics. Been in operation for past three years.
Johnson, "there are two thing sto pass. First, tryouts to test a person's physical ability such as pushing ups , running, obstacle course and then there is the firearms course. Yo have to have a 90 percent accuracy as opposed to 80 percent for everyone else on the job." Once the pass that, they go to be interviewed by a board consisting of SWAT members to be selected for the school.
S.W.A.T. Training Academy is "torture" mentally and physically, Brod said. They go to Polk State College in Polk County currently to attend school for six days. Whittington said it is a 16-hour day at SWAT.
Whittington said it is "advanced training" in basics, tactical, repelling, breaching, sniper
"Force on force
Force-on-force (FOF) training is where a student uses some type of simulated firearm, launching a non-lethal projectile, to engage real people role playing a threat.
Locally they do training 12 hours a month, 2-6 days a month
Mike - Once they successfully complete the course, they are plced on one year probation. Whittington is on probation but has almost completed that phase of her training.
She had seven in class with five only making it. Johnson said at least 3-4 don't make it.
Fatigue "It's tiring you are physically beaten down mentally I prepared before. It's a long physically. You don't mentally prepared. Try to get in here where put in real life situations you got
The obstacle course was the biggest challenge for Whittington. The ropes, 20 feet climb, crawl up them. Attic jump through up into All is unassisted. You use a lot of upper body strength.
Age not a factor. Tim Langston is the oldest
The following is a list of the minimum qualifications;
Be at least 19 years of age
Be a high school graduate or equivalent
Submit to FDLE and FBI criminal history checks
Submit a copy of driving history
Successfully complete the application and selection process
Be of good moral character
Be a citizen of the United States
Not have received a dishonorable discharge from the Armed Forces
While Highlands County has a Special Weapons and Tactics Team, one lesson from Columbine, Lethbridge said, is not to wait for SWAT. The first deputy on the scene, taking cues from reports to the 911 dispatchers, will immediately start hunting, relaying information back to help all the other deputies pursue the shooter.
Deputies area also trained in "tactical first aid," he said, to help triage and keep victims alive until Emergency Medical Services can take them to hospitals.
team trains monthly, but also does supplemental training between then for snipers or specific equipment. Wednesday's training involved prying open locked doors, timing and placement of flash-bang grenades, storming rooms in full gear and firing flash-bang or smoke grenades into room windows from atop the agency's MRAP vehicle (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protection), a recent heavy-steel acquisition to help transport team members in and out of situations.
Capt. J.P. Fane, in charge of communications and fleet management, said after looking at a civilian version for $450,000, the sheriff's office got the $488,000 piece of military surplus equipment for just $2,000. The tall vehicle provides small-arms protection, but also a psychological impact to anyone not expecting it to roll up.
Another piece of much smaller equipment also got a workout Wednesday: "Ranger," a remotely-operated robot used by the Crisis Negotiation Team.
Sitting on the ground about the size of carry-on luggage, Ranger moves about on dual rubber tracks with track extensions to help steady it on uneven terrain or while climbing stairs. A single extendable arm capped with a camera, a two-way communicator and a claw can operate doorknobs, open doors and carry items in and out of locations, such as taking a phone to a barricaded gunman or removing a suspected bomb from a room.
Now, the county’s Emergency Medical Services has 18 people training to serve dual roles as paramedics on the Special Weapons and Tactics Team in 2017.
medic will be on scene for whoever needs help, but primarily for the SWAT Team members.