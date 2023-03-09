EDITOR’S NOTE: Worthwhile Adventures is a travel feature designed to help readers find some hidden treasures in and around Florida.
ORLANDO — Years ago, when I first heard about the Orlando Wetlands Park and its amazing quantity of bird species (and big alligators), my first thought was, “This is in the city of Orlando?”
The short answer to that is no, definitely not. In fact, the 1,650-acre nature park is in east Orange County, about halfway between Orlando and the east coast of the state, with a mailing address of Christmas, Florida. I have had countless happy days exploring the park over the years, and every visit differs from the previous one.
Begun as a water reclamation project in the 1980s to deal with Orlando’s rapidly growing population, the human-made wetlands began receiving flow from the Iron Bridge Regional Water Reclamation Facility in 1987. Today, wastewater from areas in both Orange and Seminole counties are pumped to Iron Bridge to be treated, and up to 35 million gallons are sent every day to the 1,200-acre wetlands within the nature park. There, aquatic plants work their magic and remove nutrients across a series of shallow marshes and wetlands called cells. Once the water has passed from Iron Bridge through the park’s 18-some cells, it enters the St. Johns River, sparkling and clear. The filtration process takes about 40 days.
What draws people to a wastewater reclamation site? Wildlife that has discovered the benefits of the property such as pink birds, huge alligators, river otters, migrating warblers, rare birds and stealthy bobcats. In addition, people enjoy the gorgeous sunrises and sunsets, as well as native vegetation and miles of hiking trails.
The park has gained popularity recently, thanks to its newly opened Cypress Boardwalk, a 2,200-foot expanse connecting three of its trails.
On a recent Sunday morning, I met up with friends to check out the boardwalk and see how many species we could spy. It was a good day – sunny and not too warm, with a nice breeze.
The boardwalk goes across Lake Searcy, which is adjacent to two cells. Birds were aware of people walking and standing on the boardwalk, but they didn’t seem to mind us.
A tiny sparrow flew in to land on the railing ahead of our little group, and several roseate spoonbills flew overhead. Great blue herons and wood storks (federally listed as a threatened species) ignored us as they hunted for fish, frogs and snakes in the water. Noisy black-bellied whistling ducks banked and zoomed nearby. A purple gallinule flew/ran across the water toward the boardwalk, looking like a living jewel in the sunlight.
According to the City of Orlando, which manages the site, more than 200 species of wild birds, mammals and reptiles have been identified there. And that’s not including the wide diversity of insects that call the place home, such as numerous butterfly species fluttering around during the warmer months.
If you go, be sure to wear a hat and comfortable shoes; pack bug spray, snacks and water; and plan for adventure.
You will see alligators of every size, perhaps even protective mother alligators with their babies. The reptiles will be close to you when you walk the trails, which often are atop narrow berms around the water cells. According to our tour guide, approximately 1,700 alligators call the park home. Venomous pygmy rattlesnakes have been spotted around the education center, located off the parking lot, and elsewhere, and water moccasins (cottonmouth) snakes have been sighted, as well. This is not a theme park, with fencing and controls to protect you from potentially dangerous animals, so be mindful of your surroundings at all times.
The day we visited, a southern black racer snake and I simultaneously hit the brakes as we almost crossed paths near the visitor’s pavilion, and later a volunteer tour guide pointed out a snake draped on a grass mound. Based on my photos and some research, the sun-basking snake was a nonvenomous Florida green watersnake.
The park is staffed by City of Orlando employees and volunteers, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, visitors can hop on a tram for a guided tour of the site.
First-time visitors are encouraged to take the informative, entertaining guided tour before venturing out.
Tours are also available for large groups throughout the week. Visit https://www.orlando.gov/Parks-the-Environment/Directory/Wetlands-Park/Request-a-Tour-of-Orlando-Wetlands-Park for details.
The park is open daily, sunrise to sunset. Parking and admission are free. The site includes a pavilion, picnic tables, benches, restrooms and informational signage.
Because the park is located in a fairly remote area, you will have to drive a while to find a restaurant, so you might want to have a cooler with cold food and drinks waiting in your vehicle when you return from your outing.
A large, new visitor’s center is being built on the property to replace the small modular building that has housed nature and photography classes for years.
The park hosts the Orlando Wetlands Festival in February every year. The free event includes guided hikes and bus tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, a native plant give-away, door prizes, and plenty of birding and photography opportunities.
Orlando Wetlands Park is located at 25155 Wheeler Road in Christmas. For more information, visit https://www.orlando.gov/Parks-the-Environment/Directory/Wetlands-Park.