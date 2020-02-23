Attention all American voters:
Attempted takeover of the United States by foreign governments. Global powers, Communist and Socialism, have found a way to take over the American voter. This all started with the last Democratic administration. The Democratic party has been hijacked by those listed above. The past Democratic party was the party of working class. They have taken over America’s news media to help with the takeover.
The takeover is similar to the takeover of China in 1949. The Communist party won the hearts and minds of working class Chinese. In the fight with the other party in power was the Nationalist party. They like, today in America, that most everything would be “free,” but in the real world they wanted and got a complete takeover by the Communist party.
In the future, the Chinese people would like the type of freedom Americans have. The Communist party has lost the hearts and minds of the majority of Chinese people. This is happening worldwide. Governments who try to control their people by force cannot work. In future years, the governments will be controlled by their people. This will come to pass.
The people must have control of their news media if they are to remain free. The people of all nations must have control of their news media. When people want total power, they must control the news media. Example: If you tell a lie often enough, it can brainwash everyone.
In the last administration till now an attempt has been made to overthrow our government by Communist, Socialist global powers.
You, the voters of America, must demand the removal of the hijacked Democratic party. This party has tried to overthrow our government.
Billie Jewett
Sebring