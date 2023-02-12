Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.