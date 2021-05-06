AVON PARK — The annual South Florida College Student Juried Awards were presented on April 20, 2021 in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. The Tanglewood Art League was very proud to be a part of this ceremony as each year, for the past ten years, we have awarded two deserving young artists at the college a $300 award to help towards continuing their art studies and ambitions.
This year an award was given to two young talented ladies. One is Nancy Zungia and the second is Chiara Chillemi.
Nancy was born in Sebring and resides with her family. She always had an interest in art and took her first art class in the 6th grade. She has been involved in art ever since. I asked her if she knew of any family or ancestors who also had this love of art and she told me none that she knew of. Nancy is the first in her family. Her ambition is art therapy. Nancy wants to specialize in mental health nursing and would like to use art as a therapy. In this way she would incorporate the arts into her therapy to help people through their problems using this venue.
Chiara Chillemi was born and raised in Lake Placid. She has two younger brothers and one younger sister. Chiara first realized that she had art talent when in high school. She chose SFSC for art, pottery and drawing. Her mother draws and her grandfather also draws and paints. She, herself was very creative as a child. After graduation from SFSC, Chiara plans to attend college in Florida where she will obtain her B.A. After college, Chiara hopes to have an internship with a large company with integrity. After her stint as an intern, she wants to open her own business in graphic design specializing in logos.
Both are lovely girls and the Tanglewood Art League whishes them success in their endeavors.