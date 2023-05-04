Tanglewood Art League officers and members were in attendance at South Florida State College in their Museum of Florida Art and Culture in Avon Park on the evening of April 20. The evening celebrated the achievement of art students studying at the college at their Student Juried Art Award Ceremony.
This is the 12th year that the Tanglewood Art League (TAL) has presented a monetary award to exceptional young artists. A committee from the League visited the museum to judge the student’s artwork. Kathie Mousseau, President of TAL, presented each student with a $300 award accompanied by a framed Certificate of Excellence and a letter acknowledging their achievements.
One winner was Ruby Rivera and the second was Kat Sassatelli.
Rivera, a stay-at-home mom, was born and raised in Wauchula. Her dad was born in Texas and is a truck driver. Her mom was born in Mexico. Rivera’s family also consists of four brothers and three sisters. She was always creative as a youngster. She has worked in ceramics since junior high school. Rivera, who loves acrylics, is the first in her family to finish college and the first artist in the family. She will graduate in May and attend the University of Central Florida majoring in art education. She wishes to share her talent and knowledge with youngsters. She feels that art is a joy and she wants to spread that joy to all her students. She also would like to add a little travel to her plans.
Sassatelli was born, raised and attended school in Sebring. She has always had a passion for the arts. She has never known a time that she wasn’t participating in art classes, music programs or theatrical performances. Sassatelli is a firm believer that her ability to create art is the accumulation of many years of hard work. She started taking her career in fine arts seriously by the time she was in high school. Sassatelli wanted to create no matter what path she took. She is the first in her family to pursue a career in the arts. Sassatelli will also be transferring to the University of Central Florida for her Bachelors Degree in their program of Studio Fine Arts. She hopes to work on a creative team with an independent World Guard International group.
The Tanglewood Art League has high hopes for these two young ladies in their endeavors to bring the joy of art to the world.