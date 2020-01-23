SEBRING — Tanglewood Art League showcased the works of their many talented artists on Saturday January 18th at their 10th Annual Art Exhibition and Sale. The event was open to the community and hundreds attended to enjoy an afternoon browsing a variety of works.
“The 10th Anniversary is a milestone and we wish to thank all of our patrons who have supported our efforts over the years,” said TAL Secretary Judith Eckstein. “We will again award monetary gifts to two deserving art students at SFSC.”
Raffle tickets were available at the door for $5 each with two beautiful prizes offered. The first was a framed giclee print by Peter Powell Roberts. His works are on permanent display at the Heartland Cultural Alliance gallery in Avon Park. Gallery Manager, Norma Evans, donated the print. The second is a giclee canvas photo print donated by James Waldron, a local photographer.
“We have a large ‘10’ on the stage representing how proud we are of our 10th anniversary; 2010-2020,” added Eckstein. “In the center area, we have tables with highlights of our 10 years, displayed through posters and pictures.”
The stage display was created by event coordinator, Joyce Robbins. “I‘ve created this show for 10 years, since we started in 2010. This will be my last year as coordinator. Every year we’ve focused on a different theme to keep it interesting.”
The artwork was displayed on tables placed around the entire clubhouse, with a few showcased in the center. The artistic mediums were varied and included oil, acrylic, pencil, charcoal, pastels and photography.
Bob Clarke had a painting titled, “The Parthenon, Rome, Italy”, as one of his focused works. “I took my art students to Italy four times. We visited Florence, Rome, Pisa and Tuscany, going to museums. In this painting, I am in the picture (lower left), one of the professors is playing a guitar (lower right) and the cat belongs to my daughter.”
The Tanglewood Photography Club had a display of photos with the theme of ‘bridges’. Herb Rudolph’s photo was titled, “Old Steel Bridge, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.” Some of the other members included Gale Tieder, Carolyn Fuller and Susan Beaman.
Roger Beauman had a display of beautiful sunrise and sunset photos. One of them was a stunning work with striking colors. “This was actually taken here in Tanglewood after sunset. The light reflected across the clouds created a unique look after the sun set.”
Henscratch Farms provided the inspiration for a painting by Rose Besch. “I like to go there to take pictures of the chickens and roosters that run around out there.”
Artist and writer, Janet Willis, had several of her books and pictures. “My first book was ‘A Dad’s Delight’. It’s a true story about a boy, a baseball and a broken window. The picture of the boy here is from the book.”
Kathy Keller had some landscape works, with one titled, “Mendenhall Glacier (Alaska)”. “We were on an Alaskan cruise. We sat out on deck and saw a lot of humpback whales jumping up around us in this area.”
Light refreshments were offered to guests and included punch, cream puffs and cookies.