This comedy/drama will have you laughing, crying and having an all-around good time.
The Cemetery Club will be presented at the theater’s temporary venue, Tavares High School Auditorium, 603 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares on March 13, 14, 15, 27, 28 and 29. Friday evening performances are at 8:00 PM. and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 PM.
The Cemetery Club, is already selling. The cast includes old favorites and a new face. Angel Allen (Lucille) and John Farley (Sam) from The Butler Did (kudos to both) are in this one. You may have seen Angel in Orlando as the lead in "Who's Afraid of Virgina Wolfe, just one of her many Orlando/Sanford area shows. Susan Carcaba (Doris) is new to Tavares Theater, but a veteran actress and it shows. According to producer, Noel Miner, they have embraced her with open arms and are sure the audience will. Kathleen Encrapera (Mildred) is Ida's nemesis. Noel Miner (Ida) is a veteran of Lake, Orange, and Seminar County stages. In real life Kathleen and Noel are such good friends, Noel says “I can not believe how she makes me want to pull out her hair as Mildred. We are having so much fun." This will be their last show until they open their new doors.
Tickets are $10 to $18. Reservations are available online through www.tavarestheater.org or by phone at 352-343-9944