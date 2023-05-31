The game of tennis has evolved throughout the centuries and for 11 Highlands County athletes with disabilities, the game was developed to include players at various levels.
Wheelchair tennis has been in existence since 1976, but for those in wheelchairs with severe physical limitations it can still be challenging. Athletes from the Avon Park Clusters, which primarily serves individuals with cerebral palsy and other severe physical needs, were not sure if they would be able to participate but volunteers made it happen at the tennis tournament on Sunday, May 28, hosted by the Aktion Club of Highlands County. Athletes played on the tennis courts at South Florida State College in Avon Park.
Approximately 30 athletes with disabilities competed either in regular tennis doubles or tennis skills, but for six individuals in wheelchairs, the skills were adapted to teach basic eye and hand coordination as well as racket handling. Athletes were tested on a skill called “target toss” which allowed them to hold a tennis ball and toss it over the net to hit one of three hula hoops on the ground to score points. Another skill called “short toss” allowed the players to use an lightweight oversized racket to hit tennis balls while positioned close to the net. The volunteer tossed the ball toward the player to hit. The final skill was the “ball hit” where a tennis ball attached to a string hanging from a portable basketball hoop allowed players to hit the ball while it is suspended in air.
“It was perfect for their skill level and it made them feel included and successful,” volunteer Patty Dalton said.
“I had fun, thank you,” athlete Kristen Steinberg said. Steinberg, who has cerebral palsy, also has visual limitations. She screamed with joy when her name was announced at the award ceremony to receive a trophy.
Aktion Club is offering more and more sports and activities to give athletes with limitations more opportunities to participate like everyone else.
“I think it’s important that they realize their physical abilities rather than their limitations,” Dalton said. “That’s the focus so often unfortunately. Also from a psychological aspect they feel good about themselves and are able to interact in social settings they ordinarily wouldn’t have access to.”
Members from the Avon Park Clusters socialize with other athletes and people in the community. They even participated in the luncheon at the Olympic Restaurant in Avon Park afterwards and received trophies for their efforts. This was the first tennis trophy they have ever won.
Eddie Mae Jones, a resident at the Avon Park Cluster, could not stop smiling after a volunteer presented her with a second place trophy.
“Yesterday, the direct service provider who cares for Eddie Mae told me she woke up so happy for the first time in a long while,” Dalton said on Tuesday.
While Jones took second, Steinberg won third and Jimmy Phipps ran away with the first place trophy. In another heat of Adaptive Skill players from the Clusters, John Yeoman won first, Richard Showalter took second and Fontaine Hires won third.
In regular Skills, there were five new players learning the basics of the game at this level along with several others participating. They do skills such as bouncing a tennis ball on the ground with their racket, hitting the ball up on their racket, net volleys, groundstrokes and serves. Again, the athletes are all divisioned according to their playing abilities.
In Heat 3, these athletes have mobility issues and may need to use adaptive devices to stabilize them – such as walkers or canes. In some situations, they may need to sit in a chair to hit the ball but nonetheless they participate just like their peers.
In this bracket, Bobby Paradise won first place, Penny Motz took second, Douglas Ryder won third and Jeannene Eby snagged the fourth place trophy. This was first year in tennis for Motz and Ryder.
Athletes who are a bit more mobile participated in Heat 2. Winners were Tammy Furman, first; Beth Blanchard, second; Anya Solis, third; and Sue Talios, fourth. This was the first year for Blanchard to play tennis.
Players in Heat 1 Skills were much more advanced in playing the game. Chaselyn (C.J.) Chandler, the youngest player, won first place in this division. This was her first year out to play tennis.
“I was not sure where to place her,” her mother Melissa McCall-Chandler said about choosing the skill level or regular game action. “I just wanted her to feel successful.”
C.J. was so successful that she will be bumped up to playing in tennis matches next year with other athletes who are doing doubles.
Also winning in Heat 1 were Ilana Levy taking second; Larry Rivers winning third; and Ronnie Gladson placing fourth. This was the first year in tennis for Gladson.
In doubles competition, Robert Collier and Butch Riley, both of Sebring, swept the tournament by defeating the team of Jack Garnett, of Sebring, and Angie Luft, of Avon Park, 6-2, in the finals. They only play six games in this tournament. Garnett and Luft won second.
In the first round, Collier and Riley pounced on Jaime Brown and Annie Horn, both of Sebring, winning 6-1. Horn and Brown played Natalie Welch and Stephanie Travi, both of Sebring, in the consolation bracket. Welch and Travi won in a close match, 6-5, giving them the third place trophy while Horn and Brown took the fourth place trophy home.