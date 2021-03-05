Plant sale by appointment
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers are postponing our March 6 Garden Festival and instead we will hold a “Plant Sale by Appointment” on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bert J Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. There is a great inventory of beautiful plants, including edible perennials, butterfly plants and various ornamentals. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed and spaces will be limited. For information or to schedule your appointment, call 863-402-6540. We apologize for all the changes but remain positive that we will resume our Fall Festival schedule.
Plant sale in LP
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold their annual Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid, 231 N. Main Ave. Come on down and take a look at some reasonably priced plants. All proceeds benefit our scholarship fund for the Lake Placid youth.
Garden Club meeting change
LAKE PLACID — The March 10 meeting of the Lake Placid Garden Club will be held at 1 p.m. at Stuart Park. There will be no lunch provided at the meeting. Please bring your lawn chair and wear a mask. Looking forward to seeing all of you at our monthly meeting.
Elks AYCE breakfast
SEBRING - Sebring Elks 1529 will have an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 7, at 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. Will include an omelet station. There will also be a bake sale, so come and enjoy your morning while practicing social distancing and wearing masks for protection (other than at your table). Cost will be $12 per person. For parties of six or more, please call for reservations at 863-471-3557.
Moose AYCE breakfast
AVON PARK - Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, March 7, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month for $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to public, all proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Sebring Meals On Wheels
SEBRING - The Board of Directors for Sebring Meals On Wheels will hold their annual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8 at Church of Brethren, 700 S. Pine St., in Brough Hall. The Brough Hall entrance is off Oak Avenue. The meeting will adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing and face masks are respectfully requested to be worn by attendees. Sebring Meals On Wheels, Inc. was established in 1973 and has been in continuous operation with the distribution of weekday lunch meals in the Sebring and Lake Placid areas. For more information, call 863-402-1818.
Gem and Mineral Club to meet
SEBRING - The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, at the rear Fellowship Hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. The public is welcome and there are no membership fees or dues. Subject of the meeting will be Tumbling Stones. There will be rocks and stones available for purchase. Birthstones for March are aquamarine and bloodstone. There will be social distancing and masks will be worn. For more information, call Zab at 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Gem and Mineral Club to meet
Free tax preparation
SEBRING — Sebring’s free Income tax preparation site will open in February to prepare and file Federal and State tax returns. Volunteers are trained and certified by the IRS. There are no age requirements or income restrictions. Tax preparation will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring on each Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 1 through April 14 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made Monday-Friday now through Jan. 29 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments can also be made on the tax preparation days. You cannot just walk in and wait your turn. Due to COVID-19 you must make an appointment in person at the times listed below. If you have questions or concerns call the Local Coordinator, Bill Shelton at 863-385-3802. Do not call the church as they are unable to help you with appointments or tax issues.
Heartland LakeSharks
SEBRING — Due to the high COVID numbers we are canceling the planned Jan. 24 Phlocking.
Scribblers to meet
SEBRING — Scribblers & Scribes writing group will have their next meeting at 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. We will practice social distancing. Larry Bates will give instruction on writing styles. The group meets the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge
SEBRING — The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge will be meeting in the front parking lot of the Kenilworth Lodge on the third Thursday each month of 2021 from 10-11 a.m. Discussion