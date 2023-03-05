Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is seen before the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. "Woody" Williams lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol, July 14, 2022, in Washington. Gonzales is facing a rare potential censure back home over votes that included supporting new gun safety laws after the Uvalde school shooting that was in his district. A censure Saturday, March 4, by the Republican Party of Texas would underline how the two-term congressman's willingness to break with conservatives on key issues.