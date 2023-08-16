Ladies from the Queen of Peace Church walk to the stage to pray the rosary during the memorial service of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén at the Cesar Chavez High School on Aug. 14, 2020, in Houston. A federal judge has sentenced a Texas woman Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, to 30 years in prison for helping to dispose of the body of U.S. soldier Guillén. The 2020 killing led to changes in how women in the military can report sexual abuse.