Everyone likes to look youthful, and face creams are a quick way to smooth out fine lines and add hydration to your face. Even if this doesn’t apply to you, and you yourself don’t use any skincare, someone you know does. I know that because the face cream market is expected to hit $8 billion in the next few years. That’s a lot of face cream. And I can tell you from personal experience, that many of them are not useful, and are sometimes harmful.
By harmful, I mean they may contain ingredients that are aging you faster. There are four major problems with using certain face creams. Let’s go over those now.
1. They can often feel greasy
When you apply your face cream, you may wake up in the morning to a greasy face print on your pillow. Or you might apply your makeup (on top of your face cream) and just end up with an oil-looking face. The reason is that most moisturizers contain oils that don’t match your skin so they sit on top of the skin rather than getting absorbed. The biggest brand names are often the biggest culprits for cheap ingredients because they use their money to pay influencers and celebrities to brainwash you that it’s amazing stuff. The ingredients often come up short, or very chemically.
2. The ingredients can increase risk of cancer
Many face creams today contain parabens and other cancer-causing preservatives. If you read the ingredient list and see any word that ends in “paraben” such as methylparaben, then you should choose something different. If you apply a cream with parabens even once daily, you are exposing yourself to endocrine disruptors that are thought to cause many cancers.
If you don’t know you have a little microscopic (yet-to-be-seen) tumor, and you use parabens, you may be making yourself worse because of the cream you are using. Everyone who has integrity will avoid putting parabens in their skin care products.
3. The Vitamin C they use is all wrong
I see very pricey moisturizers boasting vitamin C in their formulas. While it’s true that this nutrient is beneficial for skin care, it is also true that most forms of C do not even work on the skin as advertised.
4. Steroids are hidden in some face creams
Many people will apply a daily moisturizing cream without realizing that they contain steroids. You may be aging yourself. These creams are often sold at the dermatologist’s office, or online. The reason is that use of steroids on the face for more than a few weeks will cause thinning of the skin, and fungal infections which can become very severe.
The best way to apply moisturizer is to use a nickel-sized amount for your entire face and don't forget your neck.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.