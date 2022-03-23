Schedule of Events
General Admission $10 for all three days, free parking at the City Garage
Friday March 25 • 9am to 5pm
• All exhibits open
• Food Court
• Nautical Flea Market
• Field of Dreams (Antique Boats for Sale)
• Sunnyland Ship’s Store—clothing, boat show items for sale
• Sea Plane Rides available. Tickets required
Saturday March 26 • 8:30am to 5pm
• 9am Opening Ceremony
• All Exhibits open
• Food Court
• Beer Garden
• Free Educational Symposium hosted by ACBS (Tavares City Hall Auditorium located one block from the show site 9:30am-4:30pm)
• Woody Cars
• Amphicars
• Nautical Flea Market
• Field of Dreams (Antique boats for sale)
• Sea Plane Rides. Tickets required
Sunday March 27 • 8:30am to 12pm
• Free Parking in City Garage
• Awards Ceremony 10AM
• Church Services at 11AM
• Free admission after 1pm
• Shows starts to wind down at 1pm
• All exhibits open
• Beer Garden
• Food Court
• Nautical Flea Market
• Field of Dreams (Antique boats for sale)
The Sunnyland Chapter Will Provide A Free Symposium Saturday March 26th
These free set of boat-related sessions are presented during the Sunnyland Boat Show and are provided free of charge to anyone interested in boating. Everyone is welcome to drop in without registering. The symposium will take place during the show on Saturday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM.
The Morning Session Topics
Located at the Tavares City Hall
9:00 AM – Casey Lynn and George Emmanuel will educate us on pressurized gas tanks used on outboards. They will address safety concerns and how to rebuild them. On engines that use fuel pumps, they will discuss how those systems operate and explain how the engine develops the pulse needed to actuate the pump diaphragm.
10:00 AM – Bill Hancock will educate us on the differences between a compression test and leak down test. Learn the proper way to perform both a compression test and a leak down test along with what compression reading you should see.
11:00 AM – Bill and Scott Turner of AristoCraft Boats will take us through the history of their company that Bill’s father Claude starting in 1946. You won’t want to miss this presentation on an iconic family boat manufacturing company.
The Afternoon Session Topics
Located at the SCAMPY Tent
1:00 PM – Steve Wood will present a program on how to get a vintage outboard engine running after sitting for many years. This will be a live demonstration.
2:00 PM – Barry West will present “Preparation and making a scarf joint and how to use it in various situations of repair”.
3:00 PM – Wayne Conklin will present “Theory and basic procedures involved in Stitch & Glue”.