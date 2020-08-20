“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky, the Addams Family.” (Orion Music Publishing – Unison Music)
You do not want to miss The Addams Family on stage at Highlands Lakeside Theatre. This is the perfect show to relax and enjoy while laughing out loud. In their world, to be sad it to be happy; to feel pain is to feel joy.
This cast of favorites include Jennifer Westergom (Morticia), Marcus Conerly (Gomez), Cassady Hitt (Wednesday), Brady Spencer (Pugsley), Tony Toler (Uncle Fester), Tracy Schuknecht (Grandmama), Gary Johnson (Lurch), Elianna Hagen (Cousin It), Aslan Smith (Lucas) with Dawn Smith and Mike McMillian (as Mal and Alice Beineke).
In addition to the main cast, a spirited chorus of ancestors will visit to haunt the stage. Singers and dancers include, Alysia Anders, Hunter Cummins, Madyson D’Espies, Sydney Hitt, Eva McCall, Reese McCall, Hailey McDonough, TJ Mercer, Corin Smith, Rilan Smith, Tina To and Hailey Waltman.
While the Addams Family is far from what we would call ‘normal’ (and in this world we live in right now, what exactly is normal?), they do face some of the same family challenges we all do.
Their dark, macabre and beloved daughter Wednesday is now a young women who is ready for a life of her own. She falls in love with Lucas, a sweet, smart boy from the Midwest that is very un-Addams-like. What a surprise the family is in for when she invites the Beinekes over for dinner!
During this evening of shock and discovery, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested as the Addams family confront something very unusual, unexpected and earth-shaking — change.
“There are a few iconic roles I wanted to play,” said Westergom (Morticia). “I was the wicked witch in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and the Cat in the Hat in ‘Seussical the Musical’. Morticia was another of those big roles. It means a lot to me.”
“I’m just having a lot of fun,” said Schuknecht (Grandmama). “This character is nothing like me.”
“The Addams Family is multi-generational and everyone can connect with the characters and most are familiar with the show,” said Amanda Mercer (director). “The script is well written and highlights several of the actors. Even the smaller parts are memorable and the ensemble cast, which is on stage most of the time, is really great. The dancing was choreographed by Jen Reed and Camille Schaffer with Dancing Unlimited. Everyone is very talented.”
The production team includes Amanda Mercer (director), Tom Staik (assistant director), Jillian Febres (production coordinator) and Kevin Hacker (stage manager). They lead a large team of dedicated professionals as it takes many people to create an HLT worthy performance on stage.
This show does not have the live streaming option at this time, per Theater Manager Vanessa Logsdon.
According to Carole Schafmeister, Building and Maintenance Chair at HLT, “Our Theater provides the opportunity to enjoy our shows in-person in a safe environment”.
“We will have open seating by section so parties may sit together, but separate from other parties,” said Logsdon.
Series sponsors include Dental Care of Mid Florida and McPhail’s Auto. The show sponsor is the Highlands News Sun. Please note there are adult themes in the show that may make it unsuitable for some children.
The play runs Aug. 21 – Sept. 6. Performances are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org, at the box office at 356 W. Center Ave in Sebring or by calling 863-382-2525.