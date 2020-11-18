A yoga practice brings forth many questions as a quest of self-discovery on why we do a posture and how it is beneficial to health. Within this quest to learn yoga postures, we discover embedded self-awareness that gradually unfolds in a journey of self-discovery. Yoga postures penetrate, what is emphasized in the “Science of Bioenergetics” as “character armor” or unconsciously held patterns of automatic physical and mental defenses lodged in the subconscious. Pondering questions about why we choose to practice yoga can reveal other answers on our journey of self-discovery.
In ancient times, yoga was a discipline practiced by Vedic warriors as a physical and spiritual discipline to cleanse the mind and body of negativity to grow in strength and energy. Yoga today remains a practice to awaken the chi energy to dissolve stress (Yogajournal.com).
“Chi is the energy current that runs through our bodies, providing us with circulation, nutrients and minerals that we need to be whole,” says Tazi Bhatia, MD.
Theoretical Physicist, Albert Einstein (1879-1955) posed a thoughtful question in his book, “Out of My Later Years.” He suggests that as we go through life, we discover that answers we may be seeking are embedded in our questions. Thus, as yoga practitioners, our quest today begins with the question: Why do we choose to study and practice yoga?
Each day, humans have the opportunity to choose direction. Yoga is a path of self-discovery to manifest healthy habits. This quest of “self-discover” is personal and can alter behavior.
To begin today’s practice, sit in Lotus posture with one leg crossed over the other (do the best you can at your current level of flexibility, keeping a long straight back). If this is difficult, sit tall in a chair and deeply breathe with eyes closed. Empty the mind of all thoughts, as you inhale and exhale for at least 10 deep breaths.
Yoga postures move slowly, as thoughts flow up the spine to the mind. Observe these thoughts without censorship. As you deeply breathe, questions and concerns rise to the foreground. Whatever thoughts flow up, acknowledge them, release them and remain consciously peaceful. If negative thoughts attempt to edge in, breathe them out and let them go.
As the mind flows with thoughts, observe them as possibly holding answers to questions you have pondered. These thoughts are formulated for self-discovery. Observe your thoughts and write them down for later contemplation. “Answers” will eventually be recognized as they flow to the surface. Live each moment deeply and discover embedded meanings.
Today’s yoga practice is a learning experience as a way to grow in awareness. Yoga is a continual quest to clear mental debris and discover a path to serenity. Life presents challenges each day to grow. As yoga practitioners, our lesson is to grow in self-awareness and select a path of continued growth. Thus, with deeper contemplation, more clarity comes into focus and a deeper understanding of Einstein’s statement that the answer to our concerns may be embedded in the questions we ask.
When we sit quietly in yoga, we gain a deeper understanding about our mental focus to gain physical stamina, flexibility and calmness. Each yoga posture, beginning with Lotus Pose, is a way to learn about our capabilities and improve physical and mental focus. We choose our path as we discover new strength. Remain in Lotus Posture until the body signals your awareness to move on. This is why we call our practice Yoga for Life!
