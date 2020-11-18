As the mind flows with thoughts, observe them as possibly holding answers to questions you have pondered. Observe your thoughts and write them down for later contemplation. Answers will eventually be recognized as they flow to the surface. Live each moment deeply and discover embedded meanings. For the Lotus Pose, posture with one leg crossed over the other. If this is difficult, sit tall in a chair and deeply breathe with eyes closed. Empty the mind of all thoughts, as you inhale and exhale for at least 10 deep breaths.