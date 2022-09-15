It’s been a long time since My Chemical Romance has performed in Florida. After seeing their Reunion Tour canceled here in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus, MCR is set to take the take the stage at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Sept. 24 — making it 11 years to the day of their last Florida concert, which was at the 1-800-Ask-Gary Amphitheatre in Tampa. My Chemical Romance co-headlined the 10th Annual Honda Civic Tour with Blink-182 on Sept. 24, 2011.
Fans of the band — fondly referred to as the MCRmy — who don’t have tickets to the Sunrise show are now playing a ‘cat and mouse’ game with ticket resellers, who quickly scooped up tickets when they went on sale. As of noon Monday, Sept. 12, the cheapest price for two tickets together was $276 each, with a few scattered single tickets going for $250 after seller fees were added.
Ticket resellers are going to hold out for the highest price they can get, but as the concert gets closer they have to get rid of the tickets or risk losing their initial investment. Tickets for Pearl Jam’s Sept. 11 show at Madison Square Garden went from a low of $690 on Sept. 2 to $345 on the day of the show.
Clouding the equation is the MCR concert at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia on Sunday, Sept. 18. Lawn tickets are going for around $130 in the resell market, so a group of four could save close to $600 by driving to Atlanta for the show, which makes even more sense for those living in Tampa or Orlando.
To their credit, My Chemical Romance has changed things up a bit throughout the Reunion Tour. The only constant has been the opening song, “The Foundations of Decay,” while the second song has varied between “This Is How I Disappear,” “Boy Division,” “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),”Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” or “Skylines and Turnstiles.” And that’s just through the first eight concerts this month.
Pulling out rarities isn’t out of the question. The band performed “Desert Song” for the first time since 2008 at its Brooklyn show on Sept. 11. Basically, no two shows are exactly alike.
Diehard fans of the band will know all of the songs and oftentimes the crowd assumes the vocal duties, while more casual fans will hear the mainstays, such as “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Helena” and “Famous Last Words.”
My Chemical Romance was at its commercial peak between 2004-2006, when both “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge” and “The Black Parade” went triple platinum and the band’s lasting popularity may be a mystery to some, but to the faithful, MCR has always been more than just a musical group. They were trendsetters in many areas — preaching inclusion and mental health treatment — before it was fashionable.
“I remember being at Warped Tour and seeing a lot of macho guys and saying: ‘If you’re a homophobe, if you’re a racist or sexist, please don’t watch us,’” singer Gerard Way said to The New York Times in 2014. “There’s no point.”
MCR hasn’t influenced just fans, but performers ranging from Post Malone to Billie Eilish to Yungblud all credit the band as being influences.
The band hasn’t announced plans for the future, so this may be your last opportunity to get in line for ‘The Black Parade.’ It’s a journey worth taking.