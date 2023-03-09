AVON PARK — James Abraham, a Florida Humanities Scholar, traveled from Port Charlotte on Feb. 26 to speak on “The Fighting Baileys.”
“The Bailey brothers are a metaphor for the legacy of black soldiers and sailors in Florida,” Abraham began. “It’s a story few people know.”
The Bailey brothers were seven brothers from a black Punta Gorda family who served in the armed forces during World War II and the Korean War. “Going to war for this country back then was not what it is today,” Abraham explained.
Abraham gave a brief history of black soldiers in Florida, including the roles of blacks in the three Seminole Wars and the Civil War. Despite mistreatment and a lack of support, “The last battle of the Civil War in Florida was won by black troops,” Abraham said, referring to the Battle of Olustee at Fort Myers in 1865.
He then introduced Josephine and Archie Bailey, who helped founded Charlotte County’s branch of the NAACP in the 1930s. They had bigger dreams for their children than just day-labor jobs. The Baileys sent all of their children to private school to continue their education after the sixth grade.
The military at that time did not believe that black people could fight. Abraham read the official War College statement, which said, in part: “In the process of evolution, the American Negro had not progressed as far as other subspecies of the human family.”
Black servicemen had limited jobs. “If you were black, and you were in the Navy, your only job was as a messman, a cook,” Abraham explained. He related the account of Dorie Miller, a black cook on the USS West Virginia during the Pearl Harbor attack. Miller received the Navy Cross for shooting down Japanese planes. “But they sent him back to the kitchen.”
“In every war that black people fought in for this country, they fought a double war. A war against the enemy out there, and the enemy at home,” Abraham said, “the enemy at home” referring to the fight for equality. “That makes it more incredible that [the Bailey brothers] had the careers they had.”
There were seven Bailey brothers: Paul, Maurice, Harding, Arthur, Charles, Berlin, and Carl.
Paul served as an Army chaplain’s assistant in the Pacific during WWII.
Maurice drove a truck during WWII in the Red Ball Express, a truck convoy system. Chasing the Germans across Europe, General Patton ran out of fuel and bullets. Abraham described Maurice’s job: “These guys would drive 24 hours. Bombers would load up with gas cans in England, fly them over to France, the Red Ball Express would load the gas cans, then drive to catch up with Patton.”
Harding served on the Mason, an anti-submarine ship and the first all-black crew in the United States Navy. During a mission in the Atlantic, they discovered a crack in their ship. Instead of abandoning the mission, they welded their ship back together and completed it.
Arthur was one of the first black Marines. He endured Montford Point and was deployed to the Pacific.
Charles was a Tuskegee Airman, also known as The Red Tails. Assigned to protect bomber planes during WWII, they adhered to their mission and did not abandon the bombers to pursue enemy fighters.
Berlin was an electrician’s mate. When he came out of the Armed Service, he was the only one of the brothers who was able to have a career in Punta Gorda. The rest had to find work elsewhere.
Carl was the youngest brother. He became a jet pilot in the Korean War.
The Bailey brothers’ contributions went unknown for some 40 years until a reporter, Don Moore, wrote about them.
When the airport in Charlotte County built a new terminal, it was named the Bailey Terminal of the Punta Gorda Airport in their honor. There is also now a Bailey Brothers Park, which hosts a market every Friday featuring history talks, jazz music, and food.
James Abraham is a former journalist who now edits and publishes books. He is also a writing coach, critic, and lecturer. He has conducted the longest-running race relations class in Charlotte County.
Abraham is the author of Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County.
The lecture was made possible through the partnership of the Historical Society of Avon Park and the Heartland Cultural Alliance. The next Florida Humanities lectures on other historical subjects will be at 3 p.m., March 26 and April 2, at the Avon Park Community Center. Admission is free and all are welcome.