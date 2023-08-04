At a certain age, many youths will become enamored with horses. Most will admire them from afar, but for a few, their dreams of being involved in the world of all-things equestrian becomes a reality.
Such is the case for two young Highlands County girls, Brooke Moon and Braelyn Chapman, who not only ride horses, but who also compete regionally in the 4-H equestrian program run by Annette Yunck, of Sebring.
Yunck reintroduced the program in 2022, which had been inactive, because she wanted the Highlands County youth to “experience the comradery that I had in 4-H, up north. I wanted to be around horses and kids again.”
The Moon and Chapman students train under the guidance of Yunck, and also are trained by Brooke Moon’s mother, Karen Moon at the Moon property in Sebring, which is well-equipped with an arena, stalls, and all the equipment necessary. Karen Moon has taught students for years, and has had as many as 20 students at a time.
Brooke Moon, now 18, has been riding for most of her life. She began riding in Western Pleasure discipline, and progressed to include English riding as well. Moon began competing when she was 5 years old.
Recently, she was the Senior Western Horsemanship high-point rider at the 4-H Area South competition, on her horse, Jack. She noted that she is now “working at the Citrus Animal Hospital, training to become a vet tech (veterinarian technician), and possibly a veterinarian in the future.”
At a mere 4 years of age, Braelyn Chapman began taking riding lessons.
Now at 12 years old, she is a seasoned veteran of Western discipline, and also was the high-points winner at 4-H Area South competition in April of 2023, for Junior Western, riding her horse, Hank. Both Moon and Chapman placed “Top 10” in all of their respective classes in which they competed at the Florida state competition, held in July 2023.
During the first week of August, the girls will travel to Perry, Ga. for regional competition, participating in their chosen disciplines of horsemanship. This event will include competitors from 12 states. They can enter up to five classes of competition. Points accumulate based on how well the rider and horse perform in each class. They will be judged on their acumen in how well they mesh with their horses while negotiating maneuvers together such as, lead changes, ranch-riding patterns, different strides including walking and jogging, maneuvering over poles, stopping and backing up.
According to the American Quarter Horse Association, in the Walk category of the Western Pleasure discipline, judges look for “a walk that is a natural, flat-footed, four-beat gait. The horse must move straight and true at the walk. The walk must be alert, with a stride of reasonable length in keeping with the size of the horse.”
When being judged in the Jog category, judges look for “a smooth, ground-covering, two-beat diagonal gait. The horse works from one pair of diagonals to the other pair. The jog should be square, balanced and with straight, forward movement of the feet. Horses walking with their back feet and trotting in the front are not considered performing the required gait. When asked to extend the jog it moves out with the same smooth way of going.”
Both girls attend several meets throughout the year, as there are competitions held nearly every month. While this will be Brooke Moon’s last year competing in 4-H events, she plans to continue competing, regionally and nationally. Family support is definitely a factor in the success of these two young ladies. Both Doug and Karen Moon, and Brooke and Marie Chapman accompany their children to competitions, hauling trailers, preparing the horses for the events, and providing encouragement. It is a sport that the whole family can get involved with, and teaches the youngsters life lessons as well. This year, Braelyn’s younger sister, Bristol, will begin riding lessons with 4-H, following in her big sister’s footsteps.
The 4-H equestrian program is available to all Highlands County youth.
While it is beneficial for interested students to have their own horse, it is not necessary, as those with interest can be trained to be on horse-judging teams. Club meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month. For further information, call Annette Yunck at 863-381-9313, or view the Facebook page Highlands Horses-Highlands County 4-H. Interested riders may also reach out to the Highlands County 4-H Extension office at 863-402-6540.