SEBRING — For some time now, motorists and pedestrians along Lakeview Drive may have noticed a strange anomaly in the waters of Lake Jackson. Not far off the shoreline a small land mass appeared seemingly out of nowhere.
There is a name for this type of buoyant oddity, according to Geoffrey Lokuta, biological administrator I of the Invasive Plant Management Section of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“What you’re probably seeing there is what we call a tussock,” Lokuta said. “Certainly if we get a lot of rain and it raises the lake levels it can occur. It’s not an event that happens often. This is the first time that I’ve heard of a tussock floating around in Lake Jackson so it is kind of a unique thing.”
The tussock also occurs in a much larger form known as a “floating island.” Floating islands can form in the same manner as tussocks.
The FWC characterizes tussocks as floating masses of herbaceous emergent plants that are not anchored to the sediments. Tussocks can cover a few square yards to more than 1,000 acres.
Floating islands consist of sediments like muck or peat that are up to four feet thick and can support emergent plants or trees up to 40 feet tall, wrote Jeffrey D. Schardt, former Florida Department of Natural Resources employee in a report on the subject.
“This typically occurs when a raft of plants rips off the shoreline,” Lokuta said. “Or when water levels change and they release from the lake bottom and freely float.
“Often they start as vegetation just growing on the shoreline that’s free-floating and not rooted. It breaks off and other species start colonizing the mass. Over time it grows into its own ecosystem.
“Usually they will re-anchor on the shoreline. They get pushed into a shallow area and they lock themselves there.”
When fixed in place and stationary, floating islands and tussocks are usually not a problem. If they begin to drift, that’s when the trouble can start. The aquatic masses are capable of causing damage to docks and bridges, as well as flood control structures.
“Some folks see them as a negative,” Lokuta said, “because they can get trapped on bridge pilings, they can hit people’s docks or land on their shoreline. So in general they are more of a hazard, but they do have some habitat value. Alligators and marsh rabbits will use them.”
They have also been known to obstruct boat ramps and clog navigation channels, thereby stranding boaters. The cost to manage or dismantle the floating masses can range far and wide: From a few hundred dollars per acre to apply herbicides to a small tussock, to over $20,000 per acre to harvest, transport and dispose of thick peat islands with overlying tree growth, according to the University of Florida Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants.