A good news story sponsored by Simmons Solid Surface.
SEBRING — In the Harder Hall area of town there is a small, unsung contingency of “compassion warriors” serving those in need. Linda Venent, her partner Steve Martin (not that Steve Martin) and her sister Sue Ryan saw a need and stepped into that need.
They, along with eight other families with the same heart of compassion, are cooking and delivering meals to shut-ins and families in need. Even shopping for those who are unable to get out or who are in the high risk category for contracting the COVID-19 virus.
“We had made a spaghetti dinner one time and made a zillion pans of it,” Ryan explains. “We had extra left over. (This was) right as the isolation started so we said ‘let’s call Rev. Davis and see if anybody needs some food.’”
“We were mainly inquiring if they had shut-ins to see how they were going to be able to get food and shop for necessities during the pandemic,” Venent added. “They were in the high-risk age group. So that’s how it all began.”
As an interesting sidebar, husband and wife Reverends John and Harriet Davis, were the Lipman’s (the maiden name of sisters Venent and Ryan) youth pastors in Miami, where they grew up in the 1970’s. Now, 50 years later, they are all living in the Sebring area and all at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church where the Davis’ are pastors.
The project started around March 20 with six people. It wasn’t long before it started to expand.
“We were doing it ourselves as far as the cooking and delivering,” Venent said. “We were going out almost daily and it kind of grew from there. We began to streamline the process and get other people involved. Now we’re every Tuesday and every Friday. We send out 66 meals each day. So they get three meals a day.
“We now have a total of nine homes cooking. Steve, Sue, and myself are the three that started it. It quickly grew to other friends.”
The others who have joined in this act of goodwill are: Debb Summers and Sean Quinn, Carol and Jeff Medaugh, Belkis and Alex Veulens, Melissa Chouance and Mike Eastman along with daughters Maci and Hadley, Andrea and Jason White and daughters Lauren and Leah, Lindia and Dick White, Shellie Gibbons and Ron Swank, and CJ and JR Smith from Winter Haven.
They are serving 11 homes. A total of 23 people, five of which are under 12 years of age. The majority, according to Venent and Ryan, are between the ages of 80 and 96.
“Every meal we prepare is a full meal,” Ryan said. “From a meat, to a vegetable, there’s a potato and a roll, dessert and a salad. These people (the cooks) have put so much love and time into cooking, it’s absolutely beautiful.”
“They are a very loving, very generous family, all of them,” said Rev. John Davis of the Lipmans.
“They said they felt like over the years we were an influence in their lives and they just wanted to do something to help us and to help our church. And that’s how it got started. It grew, I think, a lot more maybe than they thought. They’ve done over 500 meals.”
“We’re just gonna keep it going until everybody’s lives are back to the new normal,” summed up Venent.