This week in our American history, we’ll take a look at one of my childhood heroes, Nathan Hale.
Hale was born June 6, 1755. An American Patriot, soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War, he volunteered for an intelligence gathering mission, but was captured by the British and executed.
We’ve all heard stories about his famous last words: “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” Aside from that, what do you really know about him?
Hale came from a large family. He was the sixth of 10 children. He was also a sickly child, but he overcame that and grew healthy, with a quick mind. Due to encouragement from his mother and grandmother, Hale was only 14 years old when he and his older brother Enoch went to Yale College in 1769.
The Hale brothers belonged to the Linonian Society of Yale and debated topics in astronomy, mathematics, literature and ethics. Hale graduated with first-class honors in 1773 at 18 and became a teacher. Although he never appeared to be serious about marriage, he was teased by college friends about an infatuation he had with his landlord’s niece.
In 1774, Hale was teaching in New London, Connecticut, and, like most young men, joined the local militia. By the spring of 1775, Hale had many interesting friends, a job he loved and an enjoyable life in a bustling seaport city. Everything seemed to be going his way. He may even have had a girl friend or two. And then war broke out.
Nathan received a letter from his Yale classmate, Benjamin Tallmadge, in July 1775. Tallmadge had gone to see the war for himself and wrote a letter to Hale, pouring his heart out. The letter, dated July 4, 1775, stated, “Was I in your condition…I think the more extensive Service would be my choice. Our holy Religion, the honor of our God, a glorious country and a happy constitution is what we have to defend.” With great regret, Hale resigned his teaching job the next day and accepted a commission as first lieutenant in the 7th Connecticut Regiment.
During the war, Washington desperately needed to know what the British were planning. He asked his generals to find someone who would gather information fast, but in the honor-conscious minds of the time, spying was considered unworthy of a gentleman. Although Hale’s friend Captain William Hull tried to dissuade him from the mission, Hale said any task necessary for the public good became honorable by “being necessary.”
Unfortunately, the details of his spying activities are lost to history, but we know he was captured, then hanged for treason on Sept. 22, 1776. Hale’s body was left hanging for several days before it was buried in an unmarked grave. The location of his grave is unknown, but his family erected a memorial in the South Coventry Historic District.
Nathan Hale was only 21 years old.
The building where Hale and his brother were roommates still stands today. It’s called Connecticut Hall. In 1985, Hale was officially designated the state hero of Connecticut. I can only imagine the impact he could have had on our American history, had he lived.
