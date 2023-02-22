The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated President’s Day a bit early, on Feb. 11, with me sharing some little-known facts about some of our presidents, some of which are so unusual, you might find yourself saying, “You can’t make this stuff up!”
Here are a few of the interesting facts I shared.
William Howard Taft weighed in at a whopping 340 pounds. He once wrote a friend, “Took a long horseback ride today, feel fine.” The friend replied, “How’s the horse?”
Taft also owned a gun that was stolen. Imagine his horror when it was discovered that his gun was used in more than 10 murders.
When Franklin D. Roosevelt invited King George VI and Queen Elizabeth to his Hyde Park home on June 11, 1939, for an informal picnic, the menu included American fare, like strawberry shortcake and hot dogs. The queen supposedly asked Roosevelt, “How does one eat a hot dog?”
Chef Boyardee canned pasta is one of our grandchildren’s favorite treats. Did you know he was a real person? His real name was Hector Boiardi, and he catered President Woodrow Wilson’s wedding.
Also, to save money, Wilson cut the cost of mowing the White House lawn by bringing in a herd of sheep.
Gerald Ford loved to play golf but wasn’t very good at it. On more than one occasion at the Bob Hope Classic golf tournament, his tee shots had the gallery dodging for cover.
He later said, “I can tell I’m getting better at golf because I’m hitting less spectators.”
Chi-Chi Rodriguez said, “I was (Ford’s) first golf teacher. I told him ‘You can tell people we’re friends, just don’t tell them I’m your golf pro.’”
President James Monroe was the third U.S. president to die on July 4, along with John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. President Lincoln also had a premonition about his death, and on the day of his assassination he told his bodyguard he dreamed about it.
President Obama collects Spiderman comic books, and both Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan claimed to have seen UFOs.
When Carter was running for president, he said he saw a red and green orb in the sky outside Leary, Georgia. He also said, “I don’t laugh at people any more when they say they’ve seen UFOs. I’ve seen one myself.”
Reagan’s experience happened outside of Bakersfield, California. He was on an airplane. He said, “I looked out the window and saw this white light. It was zigzagging around…I said to [the pilot] ‘Let’s follow it!’”
For more information about the Daughters of the American Revolution, email spooker15@aol.com.