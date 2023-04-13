Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the Charleston County GOP on Feb. 16, in Charleston, S.C. Scott is taking the next official step toward a bid for president in 2024. The Republican is set to announce the formation of an exploratory committee, according to a person familiar with his plans who spoke with The Associated Press, Tuesday, April 11, on the condition on anonymity so as not to get ahead of the official announcement.