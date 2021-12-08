Clermont Police Department vs. Lake County Sheriff’s Office
The “Battle of the Badges” basketball game is back.
On Dec. 10, the Clermont Police Department will compete against the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in this annual holiday basketball game for a good cause.
Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway invites the public to come out and cheer on their local law enforcement.
Please bring an unwrapped toy to donate for this great cause as your admission for the game.
Clermont Basketball will be joining for the halftime show this year and there will be prizes raffled off at the game. The Clermont Police Explorers will be selling concessions during the event as well.
ABOUT THE EVENT
The event benefits Christian Men in Action, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, by helping provide holiday toys to children in the Lincoln Park community.
On Christmas Eve, Christian Men in Action, along with Chief Charles Broadway and members of the Clermont Police Department, will give the toys to the kids at its annual Christmas party at McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave, from 5-8 p.m.
WANT TO GO?
This is a great event to enjoy a friendly rivalry and support a local charity. The game will be held Dec. 10 at Clermont Elementary School, 680 E. Highland Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the game is scheduled to start 6:30 p.m.
For more information regarding the event, please contact Sgt. Chris Martin, 352-536-8411.
Lieutenant Nick Bloom, is with Administrative Services of the Clermont Police Department. He may be reached at: nbloom@clermontfl.org