Girl Scouts of America Troop 773 re-etches its ‘Honor Sidewalk’ on July 3, 2014, at the ‘Stepping Stones’ Girl Scout House in downtown Sebring. The city will officially give the site today to Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc. Col. Mike Borders, U.S. Army (ret.), has said the committee doesn’t plan to keep or use the sidewalk, but would give historians an opportunity to remove it.