SEBRING — If you find yourself in downtown Sebring around 2:30 p.m. today, you may find a ceremony going on at the Girl Scout House by the Highlands County Courthouse.
It won’t have a big brass band with flags and long speeches, said Col. Mike Borders, U.S. Army (ret.), but it will mark a significant step to set up Florida’s, and perhaps the nation’s, first Medal of Honor memorial park.
“It’s a milestone,” Borders said.
Today is also Medal of Honor Day, Borders said, “which is a nice fit.”
The park will honor all of Florida’s recipients of the highest U.S. military decoration, awarded by Congress to members of the armed forces who show gallantry and bravery in combat at the risk of their own lives, above and beyond the call of duty.
For now, the site at the corner of South Commerce Avenue and South Eucalyptus Street still houses both the former “Stepping Stones” Girl Scout House and a picnic pavilion, riddled with too much termite damage to use, repair or rebuild.
Two months ago, the Sebring City Council approved a request from Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc. to acquire the property. The time since then, Borders said, has involved legal paperwork.
A formal groundbreaking, Borders said, will likely take place after demolition of existing structures.
His board also needs to receive a promised $200,000 to $250,000 from the Florida Legislature, pushed through by Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-District 55). Once funded, they will have 18 months to complete the work. If Borders has his way, they will finish in 12 months and host a dedication on next year’s Medal of Honor Day.
Borders also said he has seen supply issues already, and expects to see more issues in the months to come, but if they can finish before summer 2023, high school Jr. ROTC students and marching bands can take part in the dedication.
Preliminary designs for the 0.44-acre site include markers, a small plaza with flagpoles and a visitors/education center, but not the “Honor Sidewalk’’ set and signed by members of Girl Scouts of America Troop 773. Borders has said that historic preservationists will have a chance to collect and remove the sidewalk.
As for parking, visitors would likely make use of already available parking at the Government Center, the Highlands County Government Annex, the Highlands County Courthouse and the nearby Sebring City Council building.
The City has plans, still pending detailed estimates, to move city hall to a former Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, opening the current city hall site to develop into more parking.
While Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said he has yet to present a report from Marmer Construction renovation costs to the Sebring City Council, he said parking is usually plentiful around the Courthouse, unless courts are in “heavy session.”
As for the Girl Scout House site, Noethlich said the city council is happy to turn it over for a Medal of Honor Park.
“[We] can’t see a better use for that property,” Noethlich said. “Mike Borders and their board will do a very good job renovating it.”