The Florida Bar will recognize 22 lawyers for their work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients at a Jan. 30 ceremony at the Supreme Court of Florida.
Established in 1981, The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Awards are intended to encourage lawyers to volunteer free legal services to the poor. The annual awards recognize those who make public service commitments and raise public awareness of the volunteer services provided by Florida lawyers. Florida Bar President John M. Stewart will present the 2020 awards.
The awards recognize pro bono service in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits (with two honorees this year in the 14th Circuit) as well as service by one Florida Bar member practicing outside the state of Florida. They are presented annually in conjunction with the Tobias Simon Pro Bono Service Award, which is given by the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court. Awards recognizing pro bono contributions also will be presented in the categories of Distinguished Judicial Service, Distinguished Federal Judicial Service, Law Firm Commendation, Voluntary Bar Association and Young Lawyers Division.
By the latest available reporting period, Florida attorneys collectively provided more than 1.6 million hours of free legal service and, in addition, more than 24,000 hours were provided through law firms, along with donations of more than $6.2 million in legal aid.
This year’s ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Supreme Court of Florida. Watch it on the internet at wfsu.org/gavel2gavel and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/floridasupremecourt and The Florida Channel.
Locally, the recipient is Susan Lilian Ojeda, 10th Judicial Circuit (Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties).
The announcement states Ojeda always has had a passion for helping others. Before receiving her J.D. from Stetson University College of Law in 2001, Ojeda was the recipient of the William F. Blews Pro Bono Service Award, an award given to students who provide pro bono services beyond what is required for graduation. In 2003, Ojeda founded Bay Life Legal Ministry, Inc. In 2009, it was renamed Legal Ministry HELP, Inc. It is a nonprofit organization providing free legal services to those in need, and Ojeda has served as director and volunteer attorney since it was founded 17 years ago. The type of pro bono work provided with Legal Ministry HELP, Inc. includes obtaining domestic violence injunctions and assistance with dissolutions of marriage and child custody cases for victims of abuse; assistance for the elderly; assisting widows and widowers; drafting legal documents for immigrants; paternity cases and child support cases; and legal counseling and drafting of wills and other legal documents for indigent persons. She has donated more than 300 hours of pro bono work in the last reporting period.