ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2023. There are 133 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 20, 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.
On this date
In 1882, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” had its premiere in Moscow.
In 1910, a series of wildfires swept through parts of Idaho, Montana and Washington, killing at least 85 people and burning some 3 million acres.
In 1953, the Soviet Union publicly acknowledged it had tested a hydrogen bomb.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.
In 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive.
In 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Oklahoma, shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
In 1988, a cease-fire in the war between Iraq and Iran went into effect.
In 2020, accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden vowed to move the nation past the chaos of Donald Trump’s tenure and return it to its leadership role in the world.
Ten years ago: A Pakistani court indicted former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf on murder charges stemming from the assassination of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Qatar-based Al-Jazeera Media Network launched its U.S. cable news outlet, Al-Jazeera America. Crime novelist Elmore Leonard died in Bloomfield Township, Michigan at age 87.
Five years ago: The Recording Industry of America said The Eagles’ greatest hits album had surpassed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to become the best-selling album of all time in the U.S.
Today’s birthdays
Boxing promoter Don King is 92. Former Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, is 90. Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 88. Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 79. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 77. Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) is 76. Actor Ray Wise is 76. Actor John Noble is 75. Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 75. Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 71. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 71. TV weatherman Al Roker is 69. Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 53. Actor Misha Collins is 49. Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 48. Jazz/pop singer-pianist Jamie Cullum is 44. Actor Ben Barnes is 42. Actor Andrew Garfield is 40. Actor Brant Daugherty is 38. Actor-singer Demi Lovato is 31.
Bible verse
“But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” — Acts 1:8.
This is Jesus talking. The sad report is so few have heard him. The good report is that if it is not too late. Let us read on and pray on for a repeat of the book of Acts. Only then will our service be totally scriptural.