ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, July 16, the 197th day of 2023. There are 168 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from Cape Kennedy in Florida on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.
On this date
In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.
In 1862, Flag Officer David G. Farragut became the first rear admiral in the United States Navy.
In 1945, the United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, New Mexico; the same day, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis left Mare Island Naval Shipyard in California on a secret mission to deliver atomic bomb components to Tinian Island in the Marianas.
In 1951, the novel “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger was first published by Little, Brown and Co.
In 1957, Marine Corps Maj. John Glenn set a transcontinental speed record by flying a Vought F8U Crusader jet from California to New York in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.
In 1964, as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination in San Francisco, Barry M. Goldwater declared that “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice” and that “moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.”
In 1980, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan won the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Detroit.
In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when their single-engine plane, piloted by Kennedy, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
In 2004, Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement by a federal judge in New York for lying about a stock sale.
Today’s birthdays
Soul singer William Bell is 84. International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 81. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 80. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 75. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 71. Playwright Tony Kushner is 67. Actor Faye Grant is 66. Former actor Phoebe Cates is 60. Actor Paul Hipp is 60. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell is 58. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 56. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 55. Actor Rain Pryor is 54. Actor Corey Feldman is 52.
Bible verse
“And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever.” — 1 John 2:17.
If you’re having trouble with priorities, this verse should shed some light. Invest your life into that which lasts.