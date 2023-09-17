ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2023. There are 105 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 17, 1978, after 12 days of meetings at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.
On this date
In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam (an-TEE’-tum) in Maryland.
In 1908, Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge of the U.S. Army became the first person to die in the crash of a powered aircraft, the Wright Flyer, at Fort Myer, Virginia.
In 1920, the American Professional Football Association — a precursor of the National Football League — was formed in Canton, Ohio.
In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.
In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.
In 1947, James V. Forrestal was sworn in as the first U.S. Secretary of Defense.
In 1980, former Nicaraguan president Anastasio Somoza was assassinated in Paraguay.
In 1986, the Senate confirmed the nomination of William H. Rehnquist to become the 16th chief justice of the United States.
In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street.
In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.
Today’s birthdays
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 90. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 84. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 88. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 78. Singer Fee Waybill is 75. Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 72. Comedian Rita Rudner is 70. Singer BeBe Winans is 61. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 57. Rock singer Anastacia is 55. Actor Matthew Settle is 54. Actor Felix Solis is 52. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 48.
Bible verse
“For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God; and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air; and so shall we ever be with the Lord.” — I Thessalonians 4:16, 17.
We should put more emphasis on the meeting than the parting. In my Father’s house are many mansions. ...”