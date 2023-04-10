Market Management Introduction: Totally Baked Cookie Co.
Totally Baked Cookie Co (Lisa and Bill) turned their passion project into a business venture in 2020, and set up their first vendor booth at the Sebring Farmers Market. Since then, the business has grown and continues to thrive thanks to overwhelming support and love for homemade treats.
This year, Totally Baked Cookie Co has jumped on board to help manage the Sebring Farmers Market because it holds a special place in the start of it all.
They offer a wide range of fresh baked treats including classic cookies, gourmet cookies and brownies, banana breads, muffins, cupcakes, sugar free/keto options… and have recently branched out into special event dessert tables!
Catch them and a delectable menu this Saturday at the Opening Day of the Sebring Farmers Market from 9am to 2pm. Located at 139 N Ridgewood in Downtown Sebring.