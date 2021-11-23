LAKE PLACID -- The town is looking at next steps after unexpectedly winning a $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant to move more than a thousand homes off septic systems to municipal sewage systems.
The Town Council, which will oversee how the state money is spent, must approve the engineering, construction, and supply contracts that will bring together the expertise, equipment, and materiel to get the job done.
In the next months, the council will hear from Utility Director Joe Barber, Town Administrator Phil Williams, staff members, and outside consultants who map the steps necessary to get the project off the ground. The council then decides where and when to approve the funds. The heart of the project is a new advanced wastewater treatment plant that can process more than a million gallons of sewage a week.
“We will in the coming weeks have more conversations and develop a strategy about which projects we will tackle first,” said Council Member Ray Royce. “One of the decisions is to write an RFP for the design and eventual construction of the advanced wastewater plant,“ he said.
The ambitious wastewater engineering project to improve water quality in the town’s beautiful recreational lakes and canals will take place in stages over years, Royce said.
Other parts of the system won’t require much engineering, such as wastewater connections in the southern part of the town and lift stations that are already in working order.
“Some parts we can get going in the relatively short-term, within months or the next year. Others are going to take a lot more planning, a lot of engineering to figure out,” he said.
There are larger questions to determine, such as the role homeowners will play in the transition to Lake Placid’s municipal wastewater system. Will they have to pay for the stretch of line from the house plumbing to the street? Will they be assessed by the town on the wastewater bill?
The FDEP Grant — which is more than six times the town’s 2021 annual budget of $6.6 million, will pay the cost of increasing the town’s wastewater treatment plant from 200,000 gallons a day to 1 million gallons per day. The new advanced wastewater treatment plant will purify the water to a higher and cleaner standard before discharging it into the soil.
The new system will also have new wastewater mains, collection lines and lift stations in the southern half of the Town of Lake Placid — from Interlake Boulevard south to the Intersection of South Main and U.S. 27, as well as:
— Lake June Pointe.
— The populated areas of Placid Lakes (especially around the canals).
— Highway Park.
— Sun ‘n Lakes canal area.
— The town’s industrial area south to Lake Pearl.
— Around most of lakes Sirena and Pearl.
— The north and east shore of Lake Placid (the lake).
— The north area of the town lying south of Lake June.
“This will ensure the preservation of our most prized natural attributes — our many lakes,” Council Member Charlie Wilson said.