SEBRING — If Prologue and the free practice sessions are any indication, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing looks to be the team to beat in today’s World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring. The two Toyota entries have consistently found themselves running at the top of the timing charts.
Still, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing isn’t taking anything for granted in the Hypercar class.
“We are working on the details, trying to fine-tune everything, not making big set-up changes,” said Brendon Hartley, driver of the No. 8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID. “We have all been pretty happy with the car but it’s still hard to know who the favorite is. We feel like we are in the fight. We are focusing on ourselves, and we have confidence for the next couple of days.”
The Ferraris of AF Corse have shown some speed and took the pole. It’s also hard to beat the racing pedigree of the “Prancing Horse.” But you can’t overlook the Porsche Penske Motorsport entries, which are run by a top-notch team that knows how to win.
Still, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing is the class of the WEC Hypercar class.
“So far, the team is doing a great job but it’s still too early to say what the competitive situation really is,” said TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team principal and driver of the No. 7 GR010 HYBRID Kamui Kobayashi. “Our program is going smoothly so we are happy with where we stand at the moment.”
The No. 7 car did have a minor accident but it shouldn’t be anything that affects the car today.
The LMP2 class is wide open, with a handful of cars turning in some impressive laps during the free practice sessions. JOTA and United Autosports were in the top four positions in each of the last two free practice sessions.
The No. 28 JOTA entry of David Heinemeier Hansson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Oliver Rasmussen led in both the second and third free practice sessions. The No. 22 United Autosports car of Frederick Lubin, Philip Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque was second in the second and third free practice sessions. The No. 23 United Autosports entry and the No. 48 Hertz Team JOTA took turns in third- and fourth-place in the last two free practice sessions.
There have been a number of cars at the top of the LMGTE Am class, with three different teams leading the free practice sessions. The No. 85 Porsche of the Iron Dames led the first practice sessions, with the No. 57 Kessel Racing Ferrari leading the charge in the second practice session. The No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage paced the third practice session.
While the No. 33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R didn’t lead any of the three sessions, the team was in the top five in all three practices. With Corvette’s success at Sebring International Raceway, the team has to be given consideration.
The Corvette Racing entry, which was driven by Ben Keating, and the Iron Dames Porsche, driven by Sarah Bovy, put on a show in qualifying, where the two alternated taking the lead several times. It will be the Iron Dames Porsche starting on the poll today.
Today’s 1000 Miles of Sebring is scheduled to begin at noon and end at 8 p.m.