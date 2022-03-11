SEBRING — TPC Racing returns to Sebring International Raceway this weekend ready to begin its title defense after winning a hard-earned USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama team championship in the first season of competition for the new Porsche GT3 Cup series that debuted one year ago at Sebring.
Models of consistency, TPC and a trio of drivers sealed the Porsche Sprint Challenge Gold Class crown in 2021’s season-ending race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The championship season included five runner-up finishes and three third-place showings during the official 14-race season that began at Sebring one year ago this weekend.
“Sebring is a place with a lot of history and it is a great track to start off the season,” said Harris Levitas, Director of Racing Operations for the Maryland-based TPC Racing team. “This is a track that our team has had a lot of success at in the past, so we are looking forward to it. The track has a lot of bumps and surface changes so we will respect the bumps and keep the cars in one piece. Coming into this season as the 2021 Gold Class Team Champions is exciting, but it is a long year, and we look forward to tackling the 2022 in full force to be in the fight all the way to the finale.”
A major contributor to TPC’s 2021 title was Rob Lorndale who is back with the team for a second season in the No. 6 TPC Racing Porsche 991 GT3 Cup. Lorndale made his professional racing start at Sebring on this weekend last year and built on a pair of sixth-place finishes in his debut doubleheader to become a regular visitor to victory lane. Lorndale earned a total of five top-three podium finishes on the season in 2021, improving dramatically throughout the year.
“I’m really excited to join TPC for a second season in Porsche Sprint Challenge,” Lorndale said. “It is a pleasure to race with TPC. The support on the car side and driver coaching are terrific. I learned a lot last season. My goals for this season are to improve as a driver and have fun. I really enjoy Sebring. It is among my favorite tracks, along with Watkins Glen, Road America and VIR.”
Lorndale will be joined at TPC this year by returning team driver David Williams in the No. 37 TPC Racing Porsche 992 GT3 Cup. Williams previously raced with TPC in IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup competition — the predecessor to USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge.
“I have known the TPC guy since the mid-1990s but haven’t raced with them since 2015 in IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup,” Williams said. “My business really took off internationally, so I had to hang up the helmet for a while, but I always intended to get back into it. I saw the success of the Porsche Sprint Challenge series, and what TPC did in the first season, so I decided to jump back in with the guys.”
The third TPC entry is for none other than TPC CEO and Lead Engineer Michael Levitas — the father of Harris Levitas — who will carry his signature No. 36 on the No. 36 TPC Racing Porsche 991 GT3 Cup.
“We are very excited to run a full-season three-car effort with a great group of drivers,” Harris Levitas said. “Rob Lorndale is returning after improving tremendously during the 2021 season, and I am excited to see him take that momentum forward this year. David Williams had great results and podium finishes when he was racing his 991 GT3 Cup just over five years ago and during preseason testing. He has made tremendous progress getting up to speed in the new car. I am looking forward to seeing David learn and succeed this season and get back into the groove. Michael Levitas, who is the CEO and lead engineer for TPC Racing, has taken a few years off from full season competition but has always been quick in these cars. It will be great to see him have fun and hopefully keep his Porsche toward the front of the field.”
Veteran and race winning IMSA GTD and GS competitor Billy Johnson, a factory driver for the Ford GT World Endurance Championship (WEC) program in its prime a few years ago, is the lead driver coach for all TPC Racing competitors.
“The drivers have a great coach in Billy Johnson for the full season, so everyone will learn a lot and hopefully succeed from this as well,” Harris Levitas said.
Following practice and qualifying Saturday, Sunday features a same-day GT3 Cup doubleheader at Sebring to open the 2022 USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America season. Race 1 is scheduled to start at 8:55 a.m. while the second and final 40-minute sprint is scheduled to go green at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and World Endurance Championship Prologue are available at Seven Sebring Hotel Saturday and Sunday and fans can watch the action from the back lawn.