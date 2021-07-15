LAKE PLACID -- Big cities like Chicago can have up to 400 garbage trucks, but its big news when a small town gets a new solid waste truck.
Council member Debra Ann Worley said the new truck, a Petersen Industries TL3 Trash Truck Grapple Loader, will pick up bulk items and brush from homes and businesses inside the town limits.
“Our older truck has worked hard and it’s time to replace it,” Worley said. “This new one picks up brush but also household debris including furniture. It is so nice to see the new truck in Town!”
She sent along a photo of the old truck, which clearly shows rust and
The truck, which cost the town $139,425, has a boom and claw designed to pick up piles of branches, old tires, washing machines, and other roadside debris. It allows a single operator to load, haul, and dump trash.
Not only that, but the boom can reach 20 feet and lift 16 tons; when extended just 10 feet, the boom can pick up more than six tons of weight, the manufacturer says.
The new truck comes as the town begins a series of public hearings for the 2021-22 budget. One proposition in the budget: raise garbage rates and reduce the size of bags residents can place curbside.
Residents now pay $200 a year but could be charged $220 once the rates are approved and published in mid-September. Additional pickups, which are obtained by calling the Town Hall, could increase from $150 to $165 per truck load, according to a proposed rate table provided by the town.
Though Public Works Director Alan Keefer suggested reducing the size of garbage bags, Councilmember Ray Royce suggested “Take out the language as to bag size. That gives your guys the latitude to say, ’No, you can’t put out those big huge bags that weigh a ton, but if you have something that's between the huge black bag and the white bag that comes out of your kitchen. There’s got to be a happy medium.”
According to Keefer, the truck is equipped with one driver that has to make a 1.5-hour one way trip to the landfill, then continue picking up trash in the rest of the town.
Council members urged Keefer to simplify the rate tables; his job will be to price the rates and frequency of trash and debris pickups to break even. The department is not allowed to make a profit, Town Administrator Phil Williams said.
As for Worley, she says the new truck is safer than the old one.
“I feel our people are safer operating it and that makes me very happy,” she said.