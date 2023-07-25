For one property owner, the Texas Department of Public Safety mission cut him out of his land.
In 2021, as Eagle Pass became the preferred route by migrants crossing into the U.S., Magali and Hugo Urbina bought a pecan orchard by the river that they called Heavenly Farms.
Hugo Urbina worked with DPS when the agency built a fence on his property and arrested migrants for trespassing. But the relationship turned acrimonious a year later after DPS asked to put up concertina wire on riverfront property that the Urbinas were leasing to the U.S. Border Patrol to process immigrants.
Hugo Urbina wanted DPS to sign a lease releasing him from liability if the wire caused injuries. DPS declined but still installed concertina wire, moved vehicles onto the property and shut the Urbinas’ gates. That cut off the Border Patrol’s access to the river, though it still leases land from Urbina.
“They do whatever it is that they want,” Urbina said this month.
The farmer, a Republican, calls it “poison politics.” Critics call it déjà vu.
“I also really see a very strong correlation to the Trump and post-Trump era in which most of the Trump administration’s immigration policy was aggressive and extreme and very violative of people’s rights, and very focused on making the political point,” said Aron Thorn, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project.
“The design of this is the optics and the amount of things that they sacrifice for those optics now is quite extraordinary,” Thorn said.
DPS works with 300 landowners, according to Escalon. He said it is unusual for the department to take over a property without the landowner’s consent, but the agency says the Disaster Act provides the authority.
Urbina said he supports the governor’s efforts, “but not in this way.”
“You don’t go out there and start breaking the law and start making your citizens feel like they’re second-hand citizens,” he added.