Many towns and cities around the country will be firing off spectacular community fireworks displays over the water on July 4th. One of the best places to watch these spectacular shows is from a boat, but these festive displays can cause crowded, disorienting and smoky conditions on the water. If you are thinking of taking your boat out to watch the fireworks, follow these 10 tips from the Sea Tow Foundation to make sure the holiday celebration is safe for everyone.
Designate a Sober Skipper. This person will stay sober all evening and be responsible for returning the boat and its passengers safely to shore after the fireworks are over. Go to www.soberskipper.com to take the pledge.
Wear it! Make sure everyone on board the boat is wearing either a traditional or an inflatable life jacket that fits. Navigating at night in a crowd of other vessels amid smoke from a fireworks display can be just as dangerous as boating in stormy weather or in fog If you need to borrow one, you can find a Life Jacket Loaner Station near you at www.boatingsafety.com/map.
Watch Your Weight. Don’t overload the boat with passengers. The number of seats available on board is not always the best indicator of capacity. Look for the weight capacity plate or look up the capacity in the boat’s manual.
Respect the Night. Remember that at night, visual navigation marks you rely on during the day may be invisible. Chart your route to the on-water fireworks viewing zone in advance and use GPS-enabled electronics to help you find it, if necessary.
Arms and Legs Inside the Vessel. If you are rafting up to other boats to watch the fireworks, have fenders and lines ready when you approach the other boats, and tell your passengers to keep their entire body inside the boat at all times.
No Shooting. Don’t bring store-bought fireworks along on the boat to fire off yourself. Fireworks should only be lit on a flat and level surface; a boat is not stable enough because it will rock and move in the water. In addition, fiberglass is flammable, and the vessel’s engine and fuel also can create a serious fire risk when sparks and open flames are present.
Don’t Cry Wolf! Never fire emergency flares in place of fireworks. They are not intended for this use and often burn hotter and faster than fireworks. In addition, it is against the law to make a false call for help; you could face severe fines and/or jail time.
Dowse Those Sparks. Keep a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water handy to put out any sparks that might accidentally drift over to your boat from the fireworks display.
Sit Back and Relax. Don’t be in a rush to get home; let some of the boat traffic clear out before you raise anchor.
Listen Up! Obey U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary designated zones and follow their orders – they are only out there to protect you!
Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes / seatow.com / 877-800-1492