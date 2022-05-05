The benefits of meditation are numerous. Doctors and scientists have uncovered various ways that medita-tion can improve personal well-being, including:
• Relieve stress and anxiety
• Alleviate fatigue
• Reduce blood pressure
• Reduce common menopausal symptoms, including frequency and intensity of hot flashes, muscle pain, and sleep disturbances
• Relieve symptoms of depression
• Improve a positive outlook on life
• Enhance self-awareness
• Lengthens attention span
• May reduce age-related memory loss
• May help fight addictions