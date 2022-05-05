The benefits of meditation are numerous. Doctors and scientists have uncovered various ways that medita-tion can improve personal well-being, including:

• Relieve stress and anxiety

• Alleviate fatigue

• Reduce blood pressure

• Reduce common menopausal symptoms, including frequency and intensity of hot flashes, muscle pain, and sleep disturbances

• Relieve symptoms of depression

• Improve a positive outlook on life

• Enhance self-awareness

• Lengthens attention span

• May reduce age-related memory loss

• May help fight addictions

