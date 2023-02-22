Eustis is midway through its weeklong celebration of George Washington’s birthday, with a wide variety of family-friendly activities planned through Feb. 25.
“Georgefest is the oldest celebration of George Washington’s birthday in the state of Florida and the longest continuously running annual celebration in the entire United States,” said Eustis Mayor Michael Holland.
Here are a few of the highlights.
Free concerts at the Alice McClelland Bandshell in Ferran Park will be performed by Little Texas Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. and Chase McDaniel Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday concert will be followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.
Another free concert, starring Nashville Comes Home – Jimmy Stanley, Ryan Nelson, and Carly Rogers, will be held in downtown Eustis Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Feb. 22, kids can enjoy Bounce House Mania in Ferran Park, 5–8 p.m. In addition, a Youth Talent Showcase will begin at Alice McClelland Bandshell at 6 p.m., a Kids’ Bike Parade will start in Ferran Park at 7 p.m. and a Kids’ History Recital will take place beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Alice McClelland Bandshell.
Feb. 23 and the Georgefest Carnival will overtake downtown Eustis, 5–11 p.m.
The evening of Feb. 24, local entertainment, along with food and craft vendors, will create a festive Friday night, downtown Eustis and Ferran Park, 5–10 p.m.
Feb. 25, event attendees can also enjoy a free pancake breakfast at Backfin Eatery at 9 a.m. and then head over to Bay Street to watch the Dog Jog at 9:45 a.m., followed by the Grand Parade at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3Ic6wyR.