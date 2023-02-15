In 1902, the first Georgefest, held on Feb. 22, coincided with the birthday of our first U.S. President, George Washington, and so it was dubbed “George Washington’s Birthday Celebration.”
Jump ahead 121 years, and you have a weeklong community celebration filled with concerts, a carnival and games, a bass tournament, craft and food vendors, a ring raffle, a parade, fireworks over Lake Eustis on Feb. 25, and much more.
This year’s Georgefest King and Queen are local residents Tim Totten and Tessa Marcelino.
Premiere entertainment will be provided in concert by Taylor Hicks Feb. 18, Little Texas Feb. 24 and Chase McDaniel Feb. 25.
For more information, visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Georgefest.